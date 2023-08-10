Aging & Style
Tips to navigating social isolation as we age

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Though we’re all susceptible to experiencing social isolation, the risk increases with age, and it can have very negative effects on our overall health and wellness. Dr. Lee Norman, Chief Medical Officer at Optum Care KC, shares his expert strategies to help you stay connected with your loved ones and lean on community resources in times of need. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

