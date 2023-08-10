Three rings, one year: How a Kansas City man won big

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s hard to imagine anyone in Kansas City had a better year than Cruz Gallegos.

It technically started in 2021 — New Year’s Eve, to be exact — when he proposed to his “Zoom crush” from his online master’s program.

“She asked if we wanted to get coffee to study for our class together,” Gallegos said. “We realized we wouldn’t stop getting coffee for the rest of our lives.”

July 30th, 2022, Cruz and Audrey said ‘I do.’

Ring number one.

“Right after the wedding, we didn’t take a honeymoon because we had football coming up, then school started,” Gallegos said.

Cruz began his first year coaching running backs at Mill Valley.

Three months later, the Jaguars beat Maize in the Class 5A championship game for their fourth-straight state title.

Ring number two.

“My first thought was, I was really excited for the kids,” Gallegos said. “I was super happy to have one ring, but these guys walked into the ceremony with four. You know, they’re decked out, right? But I was excited for them because they had worked all year, endlessly.”

All this time, Cruz was in the midst of his first season working for the Chiefs in fan development, focused on youth outreach in the Metro.

When the clock struck zero in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over Philadelphia, it wouldn’t be long until an email asking for Cruz’s ring size appeared in his inbox.

Ring number three.

“The Hunts, they supported everybody in getting one,” he said. “It was their small way of saying ‘thank you’ to everyone that helped with that. Just something that made me feel really appreciated, but also just a really good reminder of like hey, you did something this year that some more joy to the fans around Kansas City.”

Three rings, one year, and a lifetime of unforgettable moments.

So, which ring is his favorite?

“You know the answer to that. I don’t have to say anything. The Chiefs one,” Gallegos laughed. “No, obviously the wedding ring. One of these things is truly eternal, right? The Chiefs and Mill Valley, I make a decision to go work there for certain days of the week — but marriage is something you say yes to every day. And that’s the one I wear every day!

“I don’t walk around with these two. These are in a little case, reminding me that that’s something I get to do. But this is something — one of them is something you live.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.