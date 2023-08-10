Aging & Style
Teen shot and killed late Wednesday in Kansas City

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This evening just before 11:30 officers were called to the 2500 block of East 9th Street on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive teen male lying in a business parking lot unresponsive. The victim appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Responding officers administered medical attention until EMS arrived and took over life-saving measures but the teen was soon declared dead.

Early stages of the investigation reveal a sound of shots could be heard outside of a business coming from an unknown direction, at which time the teen was struck.

Detectives and crime scene Investigators have responded and are processing the scene for evidence. Detectives will be speaking with any potential witnesses as well to discover what may have led up to the shooting.

