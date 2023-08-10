Aging & Style
Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting

Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting
(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 has a crew on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Platte County, Missouri off 92 Highway near 45 Spur and Stillings Road Thursday morning.

It happened overnight, police say it started in Leavenworth, Kansas with police pursuing a suspect. The reason for that pursuit is not yet clear. The chase crossed over into Platte County, Missouri where gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Platte County confirms the officer was not injured in the exchange of fire.

Leavenworth Police are investigating the pursuit investigation while Platte County investigates the shooting.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid Stillings Road as they have it shut down for investigations.

