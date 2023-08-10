25% of Missouri’s nursing homes haven’t been inspected in 2+ years, federal data shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just under 25% of Missouri’s nursing home facilities have not received a state-required inspection in at least two years, according to updated data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

Federal law requires such facilities to be inspected every 15 months, while state laws require a check every year.

Though a backlog of inspections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributing factor, state officials report a vast increase in the number and severity of complaints filed against facilities across the state.

Complaints have increased overall by roughly 36%, increasing from 9,011 in Fiscal Year 2019 to 12,236 in Fiscal Year 2023.

The category of complaints that saw the largest increase were those designated as “severe.”

“Immediate jeopardy” also increased by 125% over the previous year.

“These are the most serious complaints and require action within 24 hours, often requiring adjustments to survey schedules in order to investigate timely,” said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Both recertification surveys and the vast majority of complaint inspections require a registered nurse, a sector that’s experiencing a shortage. Therefore, resources are stretched all the thinner.

“Because of the increase in the number and severity of complaints, the regulatory functions of SLCR have become reactionary to complaints rather than proactive in identifying concerns at nursing homes before complaints occur,” said Cox. “Workforce challenges have also impacted this regulatory function. Each recertification survey requires at least one Registered Nurse on the team, and many complaints require a Registered Nurse because of the allegations. SLCR has had to cancel recertification surveys because of the lack of available and federally qualified Registered Nurses to complete both. We have a shortage of Registered Nurses, and there is a high demand for this profession.”

The following is a list of the nursing home facilities in Missouri that have not been inspected in at least 2 years:

Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street, O’fallon

Aberdeen Heights, 505 Couch Avenue, Kirkwood

Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, 401 North Medical Drive, Ash Grove

Ashland Healthcare, 300 South Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland

Autumn Oaks Caring Center, 1310 Hovis Street, Mountain Grove

Beauvais Rehab And Healthcare Center, 3625 Magnolia Avenue, Saint Louis

Bellefontaine Gardens Nursing & Rehab, 9500 Bellefontaine Road, Saint Louis

Bentleys Extended Care, 3060 Ashby Road, Overland

Bethesda Dilworth, 9645 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis

Bethesda Meadow, 322 Old State Road, Ellisville

Big Bend Woods Healthcare Center, 10 Highland Avenue, Valley Park

Birch Pointe Health And Rehabilitation, 3705 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield

Blue Circle Rehab And Nursing, 2939 Magazine Street, Saint Louis

Bluffs, The, 3105 Bluff Creek Drive, Columbia

Brooke Haven Healthcare, 1410 North Kentucky Avenue, West Plains

Brookhaven Nursing & Rehab, 3405 West Mt Vernon, Springfield

Carthage Health And Rehabilitation Center, 1901 Buena Vista Avenue, Carthage

Cedarcrest Manor, 324 West 5th Street, Washington

Chestnut Rehab And Nursing, 10954 Kennerly Road, Saint Louis

Christian Extended Care & Rehabilitation, 11160 Village North Drive, Saint Louis

Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, 1218 West Locust, Bolivar

Clarence Care Center, 111 East Street, Clarence

Claru Deville Nursing Center, 105 Spruce Street, Fredericktown

Communities Of Wildwood Ranch, 3222 South John Duffy Drive, Joplin

Community Springs Healthcare Facility, 400 East Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs

Cottages Of Lake St Louis, 2885 Technology Drive, Lake Saint Louis

Creve Coeur Manor, 1127 Timber Run Drive, Saint Louis

Delhaven Manor, 5460 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis

Delmar Gardens North, 4401 Parker Road, Black Jack

Delmar Gardens Of Creve Coeur, 850 Country Manor Lane, Creve Coeur

Delmar Gardens South, 5300 Butler Hill Road, Saint Louis

Delmar Gardens West, 13550 South Outer 40 Road, Town And Country

Eastview Manor Care Center, 1622 East 28th Street, Trenton

Elsberry Missouri Health Care Center, 1827 Hwy B, Elsberry

Estates Of Spanish Lake, The, 610 Prigge Road, Saint Louis

Estates Of St Louis, Llc, The, 2115 Kappel Drive, Saint Louis

Florissant Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Graham Road, Florissant

Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15250 Village View Drive, Chesterfield

Friendship Village Sunset Hills, 12651 Village Circle Drive, Saint Louis

Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path, O’fallon

Garden View Care Center Of Chesterfield, 1025 Chesterfield Pointe Parkway, Chesterfield

Glasgow Gardens, 100 Audsley Drive Glasgow

Grand Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3645 Cook Ave, Saint Louis

Green Park Senior Living Community, 9350 Green Park Road, Saint Louis

Hartville Care Center, 649 West Rolla Street, Hartville

Heritage Care Center, 4401 North Hanley Road, Saint Louis

Hillcrest Care Center Inc, 1108 Clarke Street, De Soto

Hilltop At Blue River, the, 10425 Chestnut Dr, Kansas City

Joplin Health And Rehabilitation Center, 2218 W 32nd Street, Joplin

Kirksville Manor Care Center, 1705 East Laharpe, Kirksville

Knox County Nursing Home District, 55774 State Highway 6, Edina

La Belle Manor Care Center, 1002 Central, La Belle

Lakeview Post Acute, 1201 Garden Plaza Drive, Florissant

Lawrence County Manor, 915 Carl Allen Street, Mount Vernon

Lebanon South Nursing & Rehab, 514 West Fremont Road, Lebanon

Legendary Nursing & Rehabilitation Llc, 809 East Gordon St, Marshall

Lewis County Nursing Home District, 17528 State Highway 81, Canton

Life Care Center Of Bridgeton, 12145 Bridgeton Square Dr, Bridgeton

Linn Oak Rehabilitation Center, 196 Highway Cc, Linn

Loch Haven, 701 Sunset Hills Dr, Macon

Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center, 3170 Highway 61 North, Hannibal

Lutheran Convalescent Home, 723 South Laclede Station Rd, Webster Groves

Macon Health Care Center, 29612 Kellogg Avenue, Macon

Madison Medical Center, 611 West Main Street, Fredericktown

Magnolia Square Nursing And Rehab, 1502 West Edgewood, Springfield

Manchester Rehab And Healthcare Center, 312 Solley Drive, Ballwin

Maple Grove Lodge, 2407 Kentucky Street, Louisiana

Maple Lawn Nursing Home, 1410 West Line Street, Palmyra

Maples Health And Rehabilitation, The, 610 West Sunset Street, Springfield

Maranatha Village, Inc, 233 East Norton Road, Springfield

Mark Twain Manor, 11988 Mark Twain Lane, Bridgeton

Mason Pointe Care Center, 13190 South Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield

Mcknight Place Extended Care, Two Mcknight Place, Saint Louis

Mclarney Healthcare, 215 East Pratt, Brookfield

Milan Health Care Center, 52435 Infirmary Road, Milan

Monroe City Manor Care Center, 1010 Highway 24 & 36 East, Monroe City

Monticello House, 1115 K Land Drive, Jackson

Morningside Center, 1700 Morningside Drive, Chillicothe

Nathan Richard Health Care Center, 700 East Highland Avenue, Nevada

Nazareth Living Center, #2 Nazareth Lane, Saint Louis

New Madrid Living Center, 1050 Dawson Road, New Madrid

Nhc Healthcare, Joplin, 2700 East 34th Street, Joplin

Normandy Nursing Center, 7301 St. Charles Rock Rd., Saint Louis

North Village Park, 2041 Silva Lane, Moberly

Northview Village, 2415 North Kingshighway, Saint Louis

Oakdale Care Center, 2702 Debbie Lane, Poplar Bluff

Ozark Nursing And Care Center, 1486 North Riverside Rd, Ozark

Ozarks Methodist Manor, The, 205 South College, Marionville

Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, 946 E Reed Street, Hayti

Pillars Of North County Health & Rehab Center, The, 13700 Old Halls Ferry Road, Florissant

Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, 1500 South Kansas Avenue, Marceline

Potosi Manor, Inc, 307 South Highway 21, Potosi

Quarters At Des Peres, The, 13230 Manchester Road, Des Peres

Rancho Rehab And Healthcare Center, 615 Rancho Lane, Florissant

Rehabilitation Center Of Independence, The, 1800 S Swope Drive, Independence

Richland Care Center Inc, 400 Tri-county Lane, Richland

Ridgeview Living Community, 500 Barrett Drive, Malden

River Crossing Of Creve Coeur, 11278 Schuetz Road, Saint Louis

Riverview At The Park Care And Rehabilitation Ctr, 1100 Progress Parkway, Sainte Genevieve

Royal Oak Nursing & Rehab, 4960 Laclede Avenue, Saint Louis

Salt River Community Care, 142 Shelby Plaza Road, Shelbina

Sarcoxie Nursing Center, 1505 Miner, Sarcoxie

Schuyler County Nursing Home, 1306 US Highway 63, Queen City

Seasons Rehab And Healthcare Center, 15600 Woods Chapel Road, Kansas City

Sisters Mission, 3225 N Florissant Ave, Saint Louis

Sonshine Manor, 300 South Cottonwood Avenue, Republic

Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2915 South Fremont Ave, Springfield

Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - Anna House, 12284 Depaul Drive, Bridgeton

St Andrew’s At Francis Place, 400 Summerville Blvd, Eureka

St Joseph Senior Living, 1317 North 36th Street, Saint Joseph

St Louis Altenheim, 5408 South Broadway, Saint Louis

St Luke’s Nursing Center Inc, 1220 East Fairview, Carthage

St Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center, 936 Charbonier Road, Florissant

Stonebridge Chillicothe, 2601 Fair Street, Chillicothe

Stonebridge Florissant, 6768 North Highway 67, Florissant

Stonebridge Maryland Heights, 2963 Doddridge Avenue, Maryland Heights

Strafford Care Center, 505 West Evergreen, Strafford

Sunterra Springs Dardenne Prairie, 7275 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie

Troy Manor, 200 Thompson Drive, Troy

Truman Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 206 West First Street, Lamar

Webco Manor, 1687 West Washington, Marshfield

West Vue Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, 210 Davis Drive, West Plains

Westchester House, The, 550 White Road, Chesterfield

Westview Nursing Home, 301 West Dunlop Street, Center

Willard Care Center, 400 West Walnut Lane, Willard

Windsor Healthcare & Rehab Center, 809 West Benton, Windsor

Woodland Manor, 1347 East Valley Watermill Road, Springfield

