POLICE: KCKPD arrest suspect in early June shooting case

Arrest made in 500 block of Elizabeth Ave in KCK
Arrest made in 500 block of Elizabeth Ave in KCK(Wyandotte County Jail Inmate Roster)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas police detectives have made an arrest in the fatal shooting from June 5, 2023, in the area of the 500 Block of Elizabeth Avenue.

Mahir Alihodzic, 37, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Thomas Wheeler, 35.

Alihodzic, a Kansas City, Missouri resident, is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a bond of $350,000. He was taken into custody Tuesday evening, August 8.

KCKPD says the incident continues to be under investigation.

Previous Coverage: Shooting victim found in KCK alley dies from injuries

They are asking for anyone with any information to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.

All tips do remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

