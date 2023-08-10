Aging & Style
Phelps County deputy arrested, accused of possession of child pornography

Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, has been accused of possessing child pornography.
Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, has been accused of possessing child pornography.(Phelps County Sheriff's Office)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Phelps County Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Deputies arrested one of their own on Wednesday after the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with a count of possession of child pornography, a class b felony. Police said the investigation was initiated after a tip was received that Durham had child sexual abuse material on a device.

“As law enforcement, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and are not above the law,” said Sheriff Michael P. Kirn. “The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form.”

The sheriff’s department said that Durham no longer works for them.

The sheriff’s department said it has requested assistance from the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Corporal Jonny Fariole with MSHP at (573) 368-2221.

Resources for victims of child sexual abuse can be found here.

