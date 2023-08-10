Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

Caption
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

Latest News

Kansas City leaders held a press conference over an elevator shaft death at a former AT&T...
City leaders stress proper safety protocols after downtown elevator shaft death
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall by Target for 2.2 million...
Target recalls 2.2 million glass jar candles over burn and laceration risks
“Educators give so much of themselves to make our schools safe environments where students can...
KC public school teachers receive $220K, awards in statewide awards
There's a new coronavirus variant causing more new COVID-19 cases in the country than any other...
New COVID variant is on the rise