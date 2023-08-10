Aging & Style
One dead after running red light, crashing into traffic pole on Bannister Road

One person died Thursday morning after running a red light and crashing into a traffic signal...
One person died Thursday morning after running a red light and crashing into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Bannister Road and E. 95th Terrace the day before, police said.(KWQC)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Thursday morning after running a red light and crashing into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Bannister Road and E. 95th Terrace the day before, police said.

At approximately 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, Metro Patrol Division officers were sitting at the traffic light when a white Nissan Quest passed them on the right shoulder, running a red light. The Nissan crashed into a traffic signal pole.

The driver and solo occupant was transferred to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, on Thursday morning around 4:29 a.m., the driver was pronounced dead at the area hospital.

The Metro Patrol Division said this is the 56th fatality of the year compared to 54 at this time last year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

