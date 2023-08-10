One dead after running red light, crashing into traffic pole on Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Thursday morning after running a red light and crashing into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Bannister Road and E. 95th Terrace the day before, police said.

At approximately 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, Metro Patrol Division officers were sitting at the traffic light when a white Nissan Quest passed them on the right shoulder, running a red light. The Nissan crashed into a traffic signal pole.

The driver and solo occupant was transferred to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, on Thursday morning around 4:29 a.m., the driver was pronounced dead at the area hospital.

The Metro Patrol Division said this is the 56th fatality of the year compared to 54 at this time last year.

