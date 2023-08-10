NTSB report shows plane experienced fuel issue before deadly Kearney crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fuel issue contributed to a deadly plane crash near Kearney last month, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash killed Alan “Doug” Moler on July 20.

Several witnesses told investigators that the owner and a mechanic worked on the plane for six months, according to the NTSB report released Wednesday. They also reported the right engine was difficult to start and would not run at full power during a test about two weeks before the deadly crash.

Investigators also determined the plane’s inboard fuel tanks leaked fuel “horribly” anytime fuel was added to the airplane.

Just two weeks before the crash, the owner received a special flight permit to move the airplane from Mosby, Missouri, to Kingman, Kansas, west of Wichita. The trip was to have the plane inspected according to the permit. According to the NTSB, three pilots declined to ferry the plane for the owner.

Before taking off prior to the crash, witnesses told investigators that an unknown amount of fuel leaked from the right-wing inboard fuel tank. According to the mechanic, the airplane had 140 gallons onboard divided between both 50 gallon inboard wing fuel tanks and 40 gallons in the right wing auxiliary fuel tank.

Multiple cellphone video recordings of the takeoff sequence showed the airplane veer to the right and attempt to rotate and before the airplane settled back to the runway. The recordings showed the airplane become airborne near the runway end and yaw to the right before it climbed parallel with the rising terrain. The witnesses observed the airplane barely cleared a line of trees past the departure end of the runway and made a left turn before it disappeared behind trees, according to the NTSB.

The plane crashed into a nearby soybean field before sliding several hundred feet and erupting in flames.

