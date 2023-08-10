Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Multiple vehicle pursuits bring homicide suspect, connected woman into custody

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police pursuits Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, and the surrounding areas brought multiple suspects -- including one homicide suspect -- into custody.

KCPD said a pursuit was initiated by tactical response officers for a homicide suspect occupying a red truck pulling a trailer. Police said stop sticks were deployed by KCPD and other assisting agencies, and an adult male suspect was taken into custody at N. Scott and Chestnut in Belton, Missouri.

The man was transported to a local hospital for possible medical ailments.

Another red truck which had an adult female was also pursued in the same area. Police said the second red truck was believed to be connected to the first suspect, and the woman was taken into custody at 155th and 71 Highway, near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said the pursuits happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said the Department was assisting on two separate vehicle pursuits related to wanted persons. The suspects were sought in relation to dangerous felonies, Lyons said in a Facebook post. On Wednesday night, KCPD said they did not believe the individuals arrested were involved in a homicide of any kind.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

Latest News

keep.ks.gov
Free money for back to school? You might qualify for KEEP
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Governor Mike Parson shows off his first tattoo. He says it's a tribute...
Gov. Parson’s 1st tattoo is tribute to Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri, and Elvis
Teen shot and killed late Wednesday in Kansas City
Teen shot and killed late Wednesday in Kansas City
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Gov. Kelly: Flags will fly half-staffed Monday to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald
Arrest made in 500 block of Elizabeth Ave in KCK
POLICE: KCKPD arrest suspect in early June shooting case