Multiple vehicle pursuits bring homicide suspect, connected woman into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police pursuits Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, and the surrounding areas brought multiple suspects -- including one homicide suspect -- into custody.

KCPD said a pursuit was initiated by tactical response officers for a homicide suspect occupying a red truck pulling a trailer. Police said stop sticks were deployed by KCPD and other assisting agencies, and an adult male suspect was taken into custody at N. Scott and Chestnut in Belton, Missouri.

The man was transported to a local hospital for possible medical ailments.

Another red truck which had an adult female was also pursued in the same area. Police said the second red truck was believed to be connected to the first suspect, and the woman was taken into custody at 155th and 71 Highway, near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said the pursuits happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said the Department was assisting on two separate vehicle pursuits related to wanted persons. The suspects were sought in relation to dangerous felonies, Lyons said in a Facebook post. On Wednesday night, KCPD said they did not believe the individuals arrested were involved in a homicide of any kind.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.