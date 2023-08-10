Mizzou announces lower concession prices, other changes for football games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football fans heading to Faurot Field in Columbia this season will notice some changes.

University of Missouri Athletics announced it will lower the prices of some concessions to make them more affordable for fans. The university says there will be cheeseburgers for $5, Conecuh Hot Dogs for $3, and small popcorns, bottled water, and bottled soda for $2 each. The prices will be in effect throughout the entire stadium.

Fans will also find more locations to buy concessions as well as six more “Grab-and-Go” stands designed to speed up ordering.

There is also a new craft beer tent featuring Missouri vendors in the North End Zone concourse and pizza will return to Memorial Stadium for the first time in years, according to Mizzou Athletics.

The athletics department says additional improvements and changes will likely be announced ahead of the season.

Mizzou opens the season on Thursday, August 31, against South Dakota at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.