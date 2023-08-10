Loch Lloyd, Mo man arrested after wielding firearm in road rage incident

Cass County, Mo. (KCTV) - Cass County Sheriffs Office is investigating a road rage incident ending with a suspect wielding a firearm at three people.

At 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, Cass County Sheriffs were dispatched to the area of Monks Walk Road in Loch Lloyd, Mo, on a possible road rage call.

Once arrived, deputies found a food delivery driver and two passengers. The witnesses stated that man chased them down the road, sped up in front of their vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

Shortly after, deputies were able to locate the suspect, Damon Lounds, 49, and take him into custody without incident.

A warrant was obtained to search Lounds home and found the weapon matching the description by the witnesses.

Deputies found that Lounds, a native of Loch Lloyd, has 14 arrest warrants from KCPD.

On Wednesday, August 9, Lounds was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Lounds is being held in a Cass County jail without bond.

Lounds is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

