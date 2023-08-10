KCFD declares vacant house fire on Bales Avenue a result of arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department said a house fire that broke out Thursday morning on Bales Avenue was a result of arson.

The fire department responded to a house fire at E 67th Street and Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, around 4:20 a.m. after a neighbor reported the incident. The house was vacant.

Firefighters first on the scene reported seeing smoke and ordered a working fire response, triggering an “aggressive interior attack” and a search. The search came back clear.

Fire crews fought heavy fire on the first floor toward the rear of the house as the fire extended to the second floor.

Twenty minutes after the fire broke out, it was under control. No injuries were reported, but officials ordered dangerous buildings to the scene.

Shortly after, KCFD requested the police department’s Bomb and Arson Unit who declared the fire as incendiary or arson in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is just the latest in a series of abandoned house fires around the Kansas City, Missouri area.

