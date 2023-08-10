KC public school teachers receive $220K, awards in statewide awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of Kansas City public school educators received a combined $220,000 in awards from the fifth annual Excellence in Education awards.

Each year, educators nominate their peers for one of five categories including Teacher of the Year and School Leader. Each individual title comes with a $10,000 prize, while each team selected receives a $5,000 contribution.

The winners join a group of educators who serve as mentors for other teachers.

Here are this year’s winners:

Star Teacher

Wendy Bonilla - Guadalupe Centers

Kelly O’Brien - Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy

Tenaya Rhinehardt - University Academy

Melissa Stephens - Frontier Schools

Armand Tsafack - Academie Lafayette

Star Leader

Heather Royce - Academie Lafayette

Star Administrator

Levette Amerison - University Academy

Star Support

Blake Smith - Citizens of the World Charter Schools

Tierra Jackson - Kansas City International Academy

Steve O’Sullivan - Guadalupe Centers

Star Team

Brookside Charter School - Student Success Team

Kansas City International Academy - Kindergarten Team

The awards and prizes are organized by the Missouri Charter Public School Association in partnership with SchoolSmartKC, Kansas City Public School District and Royals Charities.

The annual awards show is aimed at inspiring new generations of teachers to pursue education careers. So far, nearly one million dollars in awards to public educators.

“Educators give so much of themselves to make our schools safe environments where students can learn, explore, and grow. The Missouri Charter School Association is honored to participate and lead a program that recognizes the importance of quality education and gives back to those who make it reality,” said Noah Devine, the Executive Director of Missouri Public Charter School Association. " Let’s use these successes as inspiration to further invest in quality education and support initiatives that promote academic growth.”

