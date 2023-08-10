KC man charged with murder following July shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on July 28.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 59-year-old Jerry L. Plater was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The charges are in connection to the shooting of a man in the 3400 block of Roberts Street in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Peters Baker said the charges were originally filed under seal, but a judge unsealed the case Wednesday after Plater was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the police, it happened in the 3400 block of Roberts St. Officers went to the area just after 5 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk who had been shot. EMS went to the scene and declared him deceased.

On Monday, July 31, the man was identified as 58-year-old Manuel E. Valentine-Ruperto.

A probable cause document reported that a witness said a dispute between Valentine-Ruperto and Plater over a car payment and title led to the shooting. It also said a witness told police on July 31 that they heard a gunshot and saw Plater pointing a long gun at Valentine-Ruperto, who fell down on the ground.

