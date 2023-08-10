Kansas City Royals fans have a new option to bite into at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals fans planning a trip to Kauffman Stadium for the I-70 Series will have a new option to try.

Aramark Sports announced an addition to its menu, just in time for the beginning of fall.

Fans will have the option of ordering a loaded smoked sweet potato. The spud is topped with pulled pork, marshmallows, BBQ sauce, green onions, and a maple bourbon pecan glaze.

The new option is available just in time for the St. Louis Cardinals series that begins Friday, Aug. 11.

The smoked sweet potato is the third limited-time menu option Aramark has debuted at Kauffman Stadium this season.

