Kansas City Royals fans have a new option to bite into at Kauffman Stadium

Aramark adds a smoked sweet potato to its fall menu at Kauffman Stadium. The new item is...
Aramark adds a smoked sweet potato to its fall menu at Kauffman Stadium. The new item is available starting Aug. 11, 2023.(Aramark Sports + Entertainment)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals fans planning a trip to Kauffman Stadium for the I-70 Series will have a new option to try.

Aramark Sports announced an addition to its menu, just in time for the beginning of fall.

Fans will have the option of ordering a loaded smoked sweet potato. The spud is topped with pulled pork, marshmallows, BBQ sauce, green onions, and a maple bourbon pecan glaze.

The new option is available just in time for the St. Louis Cardinals series that begins Friday, Aug. 11.

The smoked sweet potato is the third limited-time menu option Aramark has debuted at Kauffman Stadium this season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

