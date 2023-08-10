Aging & Style
Kansas cities ranked some of the least pet-friendly in the region

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in the Sunflower State have been ranked as some of the least pet-friendly cities in the region.

With National Homeless Animals Day just around the corner and more than 90.5 million pet-owning households in the U.S. having spent $136.8 billion in 2022 on their furry, feathery and scaly friends, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its report on 2023′s Most Pet-Friendly Cities.

In order to find which cities animal companions enjoy the best quality of life in, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the largest cities in the nation across 23 key metrics. Data sets ranged from the minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet business per capita to walkability.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Colorado Springs as the most pet-friendly city in the region and the 5th most pet-friendly city in the nation. It ranked 45th for pet budget, 31st for pet health & wellness and 40th for outdoor pet-friendliness.

St. Louis followed in 9th place with a total score of 56.87. It ranked 14th for pet budget, 31st for pet health & wellness and 40th for outdoor-pet friendliness. The city also had the second-most animal shelters per capita.

Aurora, Colo., ranked 17th overall with a total score of 54.64. It ranked 18th for pet budget, 17th for pet health & wellness and 85th for outdoor-pet friendliness. The city also had the third-lowest dog insurance premium.

Denver quickly followed in 19th place with a total score of 54.16. It ranked 60th for pet budget, 11th for pet health & wellness and 32nd for outdoor-pet friendliness.

Lincoln, Neb., ranked 25th overall with a total score of 52.5. It ranked 11th for pet budget, 53rd for pet health & wellness and 73rd for outdoor-pet friendliness.

Tulsa, Okla., ranked 32nd in the nation with a total score of 51.73. It ranked 22nd for pet budget, 62nd for pet health & wellness and 60th for outdoor-pet friendliness.

Omaha came in next in 35th place with a total score of 51.22. It ranked 7th for pet budget, 75th for pet health & wellness and 71st for outdoor-pet friendliness.

Kansas City ranked 46th in the nation with a total score of 49.87. It ranked 17th for pet budget, 74th for pet health & wellness and 66th for outdoor pet-friendliness. The city also had the fifth-lowest veterinary care costs.

Wichita ranked 64th overall with a total score of 47.55. It ranked 9th for pet budget, 72nd for pet health & wellness and 100th for outdoor pet-friendliness.

The report found the most pet-friendly cities include:

  1. Scottsdale, Ariz.,
  2. Tampa, Fal.,
  3. St. Petersburg, Fla.,
  4. Las Vegas, Nev.,
  5. Colorado Springs, Colo.,

The report also found the least pet-friendly cities include:

  1. Baltimore, Md.,
  2. Dallas, Texas,
  3. Santa Ana, Cali.,
  4. Durham, N.C.,
  5. Laredo, Texas

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

