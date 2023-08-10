Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

How to navigate market changes and bridge gaps in your retirement planning

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Have you ever wondered how the ebb and flow of stock markets might impact your retirement dreams? Jillian sits down with financial expert Julie Newton to hear her tips on navigating market changes. Pus, find out what aspect of retirement planning she says most people forget about.  Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

Latest News

Arrest made in 500 block of Elizabeth Ave in KCK
POLICE: KCKPD arrest suspect in early June shooting case
Multiple vehicle pursuits bring homicide suspect, connected woman into custody
Mecklenburg County health officials confirmed Wednesday they have confirmed outbreaks at two...
Report: One-third of Missouri’s rural hospitals at risk of closure
One person died Thursday morning after running a red light and crashing into a traffic signal...
One dead after running red light, crashing into traffic pole on Bannister Road
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald