Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

High-speed chase on stolen Harley lands Atchison man behind bars

Tyler Chalfant
Tyler Chalfant(Atchison Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon high-speed chase in late July on a stolen Harley Davidson has landed one man from Atchison behind bars.

KAIR and MSC News report that on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Atchison Police Department announced the arrest of Tyler Chalfant, 33, of Atchison, in connection to a July 28 incident in which he allegedly used a motorcycle to attempt to outrun law enforcement officials.

On Friday afternoon, July 28, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been reported stolen from the 100 block of S. 3rd St. About 2 and a half hours later, officers in the area of 6th and Raven Hill Rd. said they spotted the stolen bike.

When APD attempted to pull the driver, later identified as Chalfant, over, they said he sped off and refused to stop. The chase sped north through Atchison, however, it was discontinued due to heavy traffic and dangerous conditions.

The bike was later recovered on July 31 in Savannah, Mo.

Chalfant was arrested on Monday, Aug. 7, and booked into the Atchison Co. Jail on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer
  • Operate a motor vehicle on a highway without a driver’s license
  • Reckless driving
  • Exceed the maximum speed limit
  • Theft; $1,500

As of Thursday, Chalfant remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

Latest News

One person died Thursday morning after running a red light and crashing into a traffic signal...
One dead after running red light, crashing into traffic pole on Bannister Road
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald
'One of the best': Fairway's police chief reflects on legacy of Ofc. Jonah Oswald
'One of the best': Fairway's police chief reflects on legacy of Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Nicholas Darnell
Explosives used to send 3 vans up in early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Aramark adds a smoked sweet potato to its fall menu at Kauffman Stadium. The new item is...
Kansas City Royals fans have a new option to bite into at Kauffman Stadium