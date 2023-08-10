Gov. Kelly: Flags will fly half-staffed Monday to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags throughout the state of Kansas to fly at half staff Monday to honor former Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, who was shot to death earlier this week in the line of duty.
Monday is also the date set for Oswald’s funeral, which will take place at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas, at 11 a.m.
The public is invited to attend all of Oswald’s services.
Earlier this week, the governor expressed sympathy for the fallen officer and his family.
