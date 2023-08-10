Aging & Style
Gov. Kelly: Flags will fly half-staffed Monday to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.(Fairway Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags throughout the state of Kansas to fly at half staff Monday to honor former Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, who was shot to death earlier this week in the line of duty.

READ MORE: Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft

Monday is also the date set for Oswald’s funeral, which will take place at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas, at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend all of Oswald’s services.

ALSO READ: Visitation, funeral being planned for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Earlier this week, the governor expressed sympathy for the fallen officer and his family.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

