Gov. Kelly: Flags will fly half-staffed Monday to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags throughout the state of Kansas to fly at half staff Monday to honor former Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, who was shot to death earlier this week in the line of duty.

Monday is also the date set for Oswald’s funeral, which will take place at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas, at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend all of Oswald’s services.

Earlier this week, the governor expressed sympathy for the fallen officer and his family.

His death is a reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day in service to their fellow Kansans. I will be issuing a statewide flag order once memorial details are finalized. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) August 8, 2023

