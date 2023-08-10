Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening

Kansas City's weather forecast for Friday evening.
Kansas City's weather forecast for Friday evening.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
Clouds linger Thursday evening as temperatures return to the upper 60s by daybreak on Friday. Before then we could have a few showers and storms develop in northern Missouri overnight. The severe risk is marginal where we might have a brief strong wind gust and maybe some hail. But this threat is very low at this time. Friday afternoon look for a mix of sun and clouds with our next disturbance coming through by the afternoon or evening hours.

This will spark showers and storms along a boundary that will be set up somewhere along I-70. Those that have plans for Friday evening will need to bring rain gear if they plan to be outdoors and possibly have a Plan B if any storm become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center now highlights nearly all of our viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather. We could have a few scattered severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter-size hail. Most of the rain should taper off overnight with dry weather expected for most on Saturday. Sunday is our next weather alert day with another round of strong storms possible. The timing and track of this system is still being ironed out.

