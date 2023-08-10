Federal prosecutors request to enter new evidence in ‘ChiefsAHolic’ case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal prosecutors have submitted a request to enter new evidence in the case surrounding Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar.

The man known as Chiefsaholic waived his right to a preliminary hearing during his second appearance in a Kansas City courtroom on Wednesday. During the hearing, Babudar fired his public defender and was assigned a new one.

Babudar was arrested in California last month for bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines after alleged robberies across the Midwest.

After initial charges of a bank robbery in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, in December 2022 in Tulsa, he was released on bond in February 2023. One month later, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution for four months until authorities located him in Sacramento, California.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors attempted to enter evidence that includes two bank surveillance photos from a robbery at Heritage Bank in Sparks, Nevada, on June 8, 2023. The prosecutors also requested to enter two bank surveillance photos from a robbery at a U.S. Bank branch in El Dorado Hills, California, on July 3, 2023.

Following a nationwide manhunt, Babudar was taken into custody in Sacramento on July 10, 2023.

Babudar’s affidavit already alleges he stole $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, which he later transferred to Missouri. Investigators say he entered the bank with a ski mask and gave the bank teller a note indicating he had a firearm.

The affidavit also alleges the Chiefs fan purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions and allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

New evidence requests include photos that the prosecution alleges tie Babudar to the robberies in Nevada and California.

Babudar has not yet been charged with any additional crimes.

