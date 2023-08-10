Family in Raytown, Mo calls for action against gun violence as they grieve for their own

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - One family said their grief is too much to bear as their loved one was murdered in cold blood.

Christian Rodriguez, 26, was shot in front of his own home. Rodriguez leaves behind a wife, a one-year-old, and a baby on the way.

According to police, on Jul. 31, they responded to a shooting just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

KCTV 5 spoke with Rodriguez’s mother, Sheron, and his wife, Catalina. The family said their pain is unbearable.

“I can’t get my baby back ever again in this life; I can never get him back,” Sheron said. “No matter what happens. It’s the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to deal with.”

The family said Rodriguez was a strong, funny, loving man who would do anything for his family’s safety.

He was focused on his future and what he wanted for his family, his wife, and his sons and what he wanted his future to look like.

Now, the family hopes to bring change in Rodriguez's honor, saying the gun violence must stop as it's claiming too many innocent lives.

“Unfortunately, we’re just the people that have to get the bad end of it, and it’s not fair,” Catalina said. “We just need people to be aware if you see something, say something because something like that could save someone’s life.”

They are also calling for tighter gun restrictions.

“It’s just too easy for people nowadays to be able to access them and carry them and just go wilding around like they have been,” Catalina said.

For now, they hope who Rodriguez was will have an impact on the community and that his light will forever shine bright.

“We just want our son’s name, and his spirit lifted and for the community to know how fast someone can be taken away from you,” Sheron said.

KCTV 5 reached out to the Raytown Police Department, they said they couldn’t make a comment on Rodriguez’s case because it is an ongoing investigation.

