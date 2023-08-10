Fallen officer remembered by friend as ‘sweet, sweet man’

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - As police and family are finalizing plans for the visitation and funeral of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald, area police agencies have announced a “Parade of Blue” Friday night to honor him.

Oswald died Monday following an exchange of gunfire Sunday. Lenexa police were pursuing a stolen car that had rammed a patrol car. The chase ended at a Quik Trip in Mission. The suspects ran inside. Officers from several area agencies responded to assist. Oswald was one of them.

The steps of the Fairway Police Department are now blanketed with bouquets of flowers. Many were left by people who know Oswald only as an officer killed in the line of duty.

Nate Nesteruk knew him more deeply than that, from the years when they worked together at Café Europa in the Crestwood neighborhood of Brookside.

The 29-year-old Fairway police officer was a 17-year-old dishwasher. Oswald’s wife was his doting girlfriend then. It’s how Oswald got the work nickname “Lunchbox.”

“[She] used to pack him a little lunch for work every day, and we told him, ‘Hey man, you’re working in a restaurant. We’ll feed you,’” Nesteruk recalled with a smile.

Oswald started as a dishwasher, then became a cook, a host, a barista and a server. He expressed a desire to be a police officer. His co-workers were worried. They know the job can be dangerous.

“But it’s what he wanted to do,” Nesteruk said, choking up. “He loved being a cop.”

They stayed in touch after Oswald joined the police department. Nesteruk lives near the police station. They would run into each other.

Blue ribbons tied around statues and trees in Fairway now honor his dedication and sacrifice.

Nesteruk said Oswald embraced all his interests with dedication, even as they changed often.

“When he got into skateboarding, he got really good at skateboarding. He started foraging and crafting beautiful knives out of railroad spikes. He gave everything 100%,” Nesteruk described. “He was a sweet, sweet man.”

Oswald loved his wife and two small children dearly, Nesteruk said, and always had a smile on his face.

“It seems so senseless that there’s now a mother without a son and there’s two children, whose father will now be a story to them,” Nesturuk said. “Because somebody stole a car.”

Arrangements for a visitation and funeral are underway. Besides the traditional flowers, you can plant a tree in his honor by going to his page with Amos Family Funeral Home.

