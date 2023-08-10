Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Explosives used to send 3 vans up in early-morning Central Topeka inferno

Nicholas Darnell
Nicholas Darnell(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after explosives were used to send three vans up in an early-morning inferno in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department says that around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to 1106 SW 17th St. with reports of a vehicle fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found three unoccupied vans had been engulfed in flames. Firefighters began an offensive attack and were able to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A resulting investigation found that the fire was a result of arson and one person was arrested. Nicholas A Darnell, 31, of Topeka, was booked into he Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Arson
  • Criminal use of explosives
  • Theft
  • Criminal damage to property

TFD noted that the Topeka Police Department, Washburn University Police Department and Evergy all aided in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

Latest News

Multiple vehicle pursuits bring homicide suspect, connected woman into custody
Mecklenburg County health officials confirmed Wednesday they have confirmed outbreaks at two...
Report: One-third of Missouri’s rural hospitals at risk of closure
One person died Thursday morning after running a red light and crashing into a traffic signal...
One dead after running red light, crashing into traffic pole on Bannister Road
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald
'One of the best': Fairway's police chief reflects on legacy of Ofc. Jonah Oswald
'One of the best': Fairway's police chief reflects on legacy of Ofc. Jonah Oswald