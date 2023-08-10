Experts share tips on coping with anxiety, depression as school year approaches

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- Experts are sharing their tips for prepping students bodies for back-to-school festivities.

At Fort Osage High School, superintendent Dr. Jason Snodgrass is excited to welcome back students and teachers for a new year on Aug. 23. Until then, he urges families to get their school checklist squared away so they don’t fall behind the first day.

“We’re already having our students do schedule pick-ups and things like that,” Dr. Snodgrass said. “But just getting in a normal routine too, like getting to bed on time, making sure we’re getting up, making sure we’re getting used to the school schedule would really be beneficial.”

All Summer, Fort Osage has been renovating schools to ensure students and staff come into welcoming environments that set them up for success. That includes transitioning a building into a Behavioral Support Center, where students can receive counseling and other support from social workers to keep them focused on learning.

“We want to support those students that have struggled with behavior,” Dr. Snodgrass continued. “And really provide an opportunity in our behavioral support program. We’re really excited about this. We’ll be able to provide extra resources and opportunities for these students.”

Erin Phillips, who specializes in counseling children and their parents says misbehavior fueled by anxiety and depression is common at the start of the school year, so it is important students start school at a steady pace.

“Just building in some time to let kids be kids and have some fun and relax,” Phillips stated. “And that will help the parents decrease the parental anxiety to. Just have some down time and remember to relax and not always worry about homework and the pressure that comes from being in school.”

