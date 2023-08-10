Error messages, high volume drive VA to extend PACT Act filing deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans who need to file for PACT Act benefits have a few more days to do so as error messages and high volumes have driven the VA to extend the filing deadline.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, that the PACT Act backdated benefits deadline has been extended until 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The VA noted that those eligible include those with benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

Due to a high number of claims filed and submissions of intent to file, the VA said some veterans have received error messages as they submitted their intent to file. If a veteran has received this message, that information has been logged and saved.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, less than one-tenth of one percent of attempts to submit an intent to file resulted in the error message. This is down from abut 18% on Aug. 8.

The VA indicated PACT is a new law that expands healthcare and benefits for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic materials. It adds to the list of health conditions that are assumed to be caused by exposure to these substances.

“The PACT Act was signed into law one year ago, and I’m pleased thousands of Kansas veterans who were exposed to harmful toxins during their military service have applied for and been awarded disability benefits following the passage of this law and are newly eligible to receive needed health care services from VA,” said Senator Jerry Moran, ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. “The PACT Act transformed how the VA provides health care and benefits to toxic-exposed veterans and conducts research on the effects of toxic exposure. While I recognize implementing the PACT Act is a monumental task, I have concerns that VA has not adequately tracked how many veterans are enrolling in the VA health care system and believe that the VA can do a better job at informing veterans about the opportunity to enroll. I also remain concerned about the backlog of benefits claims and the time needed to hire and train employees to correctly process claims so that veterans and survivors are not waiting for benefits for months on end or receive inaccurate decisions that leave them waiting for years in the appeals process.”

Sen. Moran noted that he helped introduce the legislation to deliver all generations of toxic-exposed veterans the healthcare and benefits they earned under the VA for the first time in the nation’s history.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues on the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs to make certain the PACT Act is implemented the way Congress intended and that all generations of toxic-exposed veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned,” Moran concluded.

Originally, the deadline to file was Aug. 9.

To file a PACT Act claim, click HERE.

