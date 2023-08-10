Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Country Stampede sends request for proposal for alternate venue options

Country Stampede might be moving to a new venue.
Country Stampede might be moving to a new venue.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede might be moving to a new venue.

Country Stampede announced via social media that they are sending out a request for proposal (RFP) to surrounding communities and entities to gauge their interest in being a new venue for Country Stampede.

Their social media post stated their landlord and property owner, Shelby Development, recently stated Shawnee County has continually raised property taxes on the facility to almost $1,500 per day, every day, 365 days a year, possibly causing the facility to close and suggested they consider other communities to host the festival.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two dead in Thursday morning Paola car crash
The Anheuser-Busch brewery is seen Monday, July 14, 2008, in St. Louis.
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company
Abrupt closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling
Officer-involved shooting in Platte County
Suspect hospitalized in Platte County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Pedestrian hit early Friday in Blue Springs
Pedestrian hit early Friday in Blue Springs
Gates Bar-B-Q Fire on State Line Rd.
Fire breaks out at Gates Bar-B-Q on State Line Friday
Fire breaks out at Gates Bar-B-Q on State Line Friday
Fire breaks out at Gates Bar-B-Q on State Line Friday
Olathe Elementary Students Head Back to class Friday
It’s back to class Friday for some students in Olathe
It’s back to class Friday for some students in Olathe
It’s back to class Friday for some students in Olathe