Concrete dump truck tips in crash, spills contents on I-435 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - No injuries were reported after a concrete truck rolled over on its side Thursday morning following a crash.

The Kansas City Fire Department stated that on I-435 on the top of the 87th Street ramp, a box truck had snagged the concrete shoot of the other truck and spun it around.

The concrete truck flipped on its side, spilling oil and fuel.

Hazmat crews worked the scene until the contents from the tipped truck were cleaned up.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.