Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Concrete dump truck tips in crash, spills contents on I-435 in Kansas City

Hazmat crews worked the scene until the contents from the tipped truck were cleaned up.
Hazmat crews worked the scene until the contents from the tipped truck were cleaned up.(KCFD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - No injuries were reported after a concrete truck rolled over on its side Thursday morning following a crash.

The Kansas City Fire Department stated that on I-435 on the top of the 87th Street ramp, a box truck had snagged the concrete shoot of the other truck and spun it around.

The concrete truck flipped on its side, spilling oil and fuel.

Hazmat crews worked the scene until the contents from the tipped truck were cleaned up.

ALSO READ: Overland Park firefighters save the bacon on a Kansas City-area highway

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Commerce Bank has received several complaints about their direct deposit banking not...
Kansas City-based Commerce Bank among banks downgraded for financial risks
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

Latest News

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Kansas City Chiefs ‘Red Wednesday’ 5K race registration opens
Police said there were no additional injuries in the Paola crash.
Two dead in Thursday morning Paola car crash
Two dead in Thursday morning Paola car crash