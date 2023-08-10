Clay county deputies help 11-year-old boy stuck in late July storm

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of Clay County Sheriff’s deputies helped a young boy escape a strong storm in late July. The boy had biked to a nearby shopping center when a strong storm front came through.

The 11-year-old from Liberty still had more than a mile to go back to his home, so the deputies decided to step in and do something about it.

“Hey buddy, you want a ride home?” said Deputy Chris Griffin, in a video of the incident now posted online

A severe storm was moving in the evening of July 30 when Deputy Griffin spotted an 11-y.o. boy on a bike on 291 Hwy at I-35 in Liberty. He and Deputy Eslinger got the boy and his bike out of the storm before it got bad and delivered them home safely. pic.twitter.com/99KKS4gyh4 — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) August 9, 2023

Nathaniel Lust, the 11-year-old stuck in the storm, had just biked to go buy himself some ice cream. Now, a storm was approaching – and so was law enforcement.

“I was thinking, ‘Ooh, I’m in trouble,’” Lust said.

Nathaniel was at the intersection of 291 Highway and I-35. After being picked up by a pair of sheriff’s deputies, his alarms started to go off.

“Will I get in trouble?” Lust said in the video.

“You’re not in trouble with me, as long as your parents are ok with it,” responded Deputy Griffin.

A short ride later, Nathaniel was back at home – reunited with his family and safe from severe weather.

“It was scary because there was a cop car and it had lights on,” said the 11-year-old Lust. “They were really nice. They just [preferred] that I get out of the storm. They just helped me.”

Clay County deputies told KCTV5 it is important to them to help the community.

“One of the Sheriff mission statements is to create change and inspire others,” said Griffin. “Those two things, I believe it’s done through small acts of kindness.”

“It definitely makes me feel good that it’s not always chasing bad guys and stuff like that,” said Deputy Tanner Eslinger, who also helped save the child from the storm. “We can take the time out of our day to help somebody, especially a kid.”

The deputies also said it was important to them to help out the kid because it’s part of their responsibility to the community.

“I don’t think any of us show up to work to get recognized,” said Griffin. “We just show up to do our work and go home.”

“Thank you for getting me out of the storm,” said Lust. “It was really raining that night and all that, so thank you.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Clay County Deputies Help 11-Year-Old Boy Stuck in Late July Storm (kctv)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.