Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Belton Police assist KCPD with apprehending suspects wanted for ‘dangerous felonies’

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department said it assisted the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for vehicle pursuits on Wednesday afternoon.

Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said the Department was assisting on two separate vehicle pursuits related to wanted persons. The suspects were sought in relation to dangerous felonies, Lyons said in a Facebook post.

“Both of these vehicle pursuits entered the City of Belton and stopped at separate locations,” Lyons wrote. “Police Officers taking both suspects into custody at these locations.”

Release for incident originating in Kansas City:

Posted by Belton Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

At this time, there is no risk to the general public.

KCPD said two individuals that were arrested in a police pursuit are not believed to be involving in a homicide of any kind.

“Their criminal involvement is still being investigated,” a KCPD spokesperson told KCTV.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer

Latest News

Price Chopper collecting donations for Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Crews continue to battle brush fires across Maui.
LIVE: 6 people killed in raging wildfires, at least 271 structures damaged or destroyed
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fallen officer remembered by friend as ‘sweet, sweet man’
Fallen officer remembered by friend as ‘sweet, sweet man’