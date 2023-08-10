Belton Police assist KCPD with apprehending suspects wanted for ‘dangerous felonies’

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department said it assisted the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for vehicle pursuits on Wednesday afternoon.

Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said the Department was assisting on two separate vehicle pursuits related to wanted persons. The suspects were sought in relation to dangerous felonies, Lyons said in a Facebook post.

“Both of these vehicle pursuits entered the City of Belton and stopped at separate locations,” Lyons wrote. “Police Officers taking both suspects into custody at these locations.”

Release for incident originating in Kansas City: Posted by Belton Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

At this time, there is no risk to the general public.

KCPD said two individuals that were arrested in a police pursuit are not believed to be involving in a homicide of any kind.

“Their criminal involvement is still being investigated,” a KCPD spokesperson told KCTV.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.