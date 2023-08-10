Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves local couples scrambling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The abrupt nationwide closing of a well-known tuxedo business has wedding couples scrambling to get their wedding attire in time before they say, “I do”.

Tip Top Tux has several locations in the KC Metro and the closure is making tying the knot a little tougher for locals.

“We got engaged last November 5th,” says Brianne Huntsucker.

Since that moment, Huntsucker and her fiancé Dimitric Edwards have been planning for the big day, Nov. 17, when their names become one.

“It hasn’t been as stressful for me because I’m not doing a lot of the DIY stuff that my fiancé is, that probably plays into it, but all in all it’s been a blast,” says Edwards.

That is until the couple was hit with a curveball when Brianne noticed social media chatter about the business her fiancé and his wedding party purchased their suits and tuxes from.

“A post came up that a bride in the Kansas City area was stressed because she heard that Tip Top Tux locations were going out of business. She heard that some of them were starting to close, and their wedding was in a couple of weeks and so, we started panicking,” says Huntsucker.

They quickly realized Tip Top Tux locations across the country and businesses under their parent company Dapper & Dashing were closed.

With signs on the businesses like the location in Lee’s Summit that reads, “Sorry we are closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend you will not be charged late fees and may keep your tuxedo.”

“As of right now, we haven’t heard any information about any kinds of refunds, nobody has been able to contact them through any of their phone numbers, whether directly from their store locations or their corporate numbers,” said Huntsucker.

KCTV5 News tried reaching out to the company and business earlier this week and again Wednesday morning but have yet to hear back.

Our Gray sister station KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa, reports employees there received an email announcing the permanent closure of Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express.

As for Brianne and Dimitric, luckily, they have found a new spot to get their tuxes.

Despite the color being different and now having to purchase instead of rent, they have chosen to stay positive.

“The biggest thing is you should reach out to your customers and let them know what’s going on,” Huntsucker said. “Try to find a way and refund their money. I mean this is a big moment for people, this is something you plan out a year or more in advance and now you’re leaving people without a big part of their wedding attire and there is no warning for it.”

