Woman injured after domestic violence shooting on Wabash Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department arrived at the 5700 block of Wabash Avenue and discovered an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect ran away on foot.

Police categorized the shooting as a domestic violence assault.

The victim was transported to Research Medical Center in stable condition.

