Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman injured after domestic violence shooting on Wabash Avenue

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department arrived at the 5700 block of Wabash Avenue and discovered an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect ran away on foot.

Police categorized the shooting as a domestic violence assault.

The victim was transported to Research Medical Center in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

Latest News

Robert Pace
KC Crime Stoppers: Robert Pace
HNN File Image
Drivers racing down Kansas City street involved in hit-and-run, according to police
Pace's last known address was ear 42nd Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC Crime Stoppers: Robert Pace
FILE — The collision took place near the intersection of Barry Road and North Marston Avenue.
Motorcyclist dies in Tuesday night crash on Barry Road