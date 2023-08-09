‘Will I be in trouble?’ Clay County deputies help boy get home just before storm hits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boy on a bike during recent severe weather received some help getting home.

Dash and body camera video from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office showed two members of the department, Dep. Griffin and Dep. Eslinger, saw the child on Missouri Highway 291 at I-35 in Liberty on Aug. 30, and they asked him if he wanted a ride getting home.

The 11-year-old boy took them up on their offer and even asked if he would get in trouble.

“You’re not in trouble with me,” one deputy said. “As long as your parents are OK with it.”

They were able to deliver him home safely before the storm hit.

