Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you ever wondered why some Jackson County senior citizens didn’t fight their recent assessment, Tim Bullock can explain.

He’s a retired senior citizen who has lived in his home for more than 30 years. The yellow home has curb appeal with a flower garden in memory of his mother. But it needs renovations and structural repair.

His assessment went up from $220,000 to more than $307,000.

“My jaw about fell off,” said Bullock.

Bullock’s foundation is cracking. He’s packing large cracks with putty.

The home needs electrical and plumbing work.

The bathrooms are original from 1956. One is missing a section of drywall. The other has a shower that hasn’t been used in 8 years due to the condition.

The linoleum kitchen floor is discolored in sections- and has a deep gouge in front of the refrigerator.

Tim’s more concerned about the ceiling above with water damage and a small hole.

“So, I got a leak in my roof,” Bullock said.

Bullock has tubs in his attic to catch rainwater. He’s also caulked one area. He knows it’s just a short-term fix to a long-term problem.

The list goes on from concrete repairs to exterior siding that needs to be replaced in at least one section. It appears to have a moisture issue.

Why didn’t Tim appeal?

Bullock explained he believes the county assessed his home too high.

“But I’m tech challenged. I’m a simple mind. I could not navigate that process you had to go through to do the steps you need to do,” explained Bullock.

Bullock doesn’t own a smart phone. He pulled out an 18-year-old camera and eventually gave up.

Bullock received his assessment late and realized he didn’t have time to get necessary bids. He used the word “overwhelmed” to describe what he would need to do.

He contacted KCTV5 after learning the state auditor plans to investigate complaints turned into its whistleblower hotline. More than 100 complaints were filed. Bullock is not among them. But he’s watching.

“I have nothing wrong with paying my fair taxes. But these levels that are raising it to and just pulling dollar figures out of the hat seemingly there’s no logic to it whatsoever,” said Bullock.

Tim’s neighborhood

A review of property assessments near Bullock’s home reveals homes increased anywhere from 7.3% to 86%. Tim’s jumped 39%. He points out the home with a lower increase is fully renovated. His is not.

“Where on God’s green earth and they come up with that number just by looking at the outside of these houses?” asked Bullock.

He suspects the county looked at fully-renovated sales when valuing his home. He points out an unrenovated home recently sold for $224,000.

The information came from a realtor who tried to help Bullock. But once again the process was too overwhelming for Bullock to navigate.

Bullock’s dining room table is neatly stacked with information the county will never review. The deadline has passed.

“I really feel I’ll be forced out. I prefer to stay here until I die,” said Bullock.

Bullock says he’s hopeful for the class action lawsuit. In the meantime, he considers what he possessions he could sell if taxes continue to rise. He mentioned his beloved record collection.

