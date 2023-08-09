Weather cancels Chiefs season ticket holder event Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just four days out from the first preseason game, the wet weather got to the Chiefs in St. Joseph.

Due to inclement weather, today's practice at #ChiefsCamp has been moved indoors and the season ticket member event has been cancelled. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 9, 2023

While the show went on inside for the team, festivities for the hundreds of season ticket holders that showed in St. Joe were shut down.

The Chiefs will be back on the gridiron in St. Joseph on Friday for a final practice before preseason game one and linebacker autographs. Sunday the Chiefs travel to New Orleans to face the Saints and former Chief Tyrann Mathieu in the preseason at noon.

The remaining preseason events for the Super Bowl champions are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 10 No Practice

Friday, Aug. 11 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Linebackers

Saturday, Aug. 12 No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Saints 12:00 p.m. CT

Monday, Aug. 14 No Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 15 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Defensive Backs

Wednesday, Aug. 16 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line

Thursday, Aug. 17 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA – Final Camp Practice

Tickets can be reserved online through the Kansas City Chiefs website. Fans can also pay for parking online.

