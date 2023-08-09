Aging & Style
Weather cancels Chiefs season ticket holder event Wednesday

Training camp moved indoors
The Chiefs practice on Wednesday in St. Joseph was moved indoors due to rainy conditions.
The Chiefs practice on Wednesday in St. Joseph was moved indoors due to rainy conditions.(KCTV5)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just four days out from the first preseason game, the wet weather got to the Chiefs in St. Joseph.

While the show went on inside for the team, festivities for the hundreds of season ticket holders that showed in St. Joe were shut down.

The Chiefs will be back on the gridiron in St. Joseph on Friday for a final practice before preseason game one and linebacker autographs. Sunday the Chiefs travel to New Orleans to face the Saints and former Chief Tyrann Mathieu in the preseason at noon.

The remaining preseason events for the Super Bowl champions are as follows:

  • Thursday, Aug. 10 No Practice
  • Friday, Aug. 11 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Linebackers
  • Saturday, Aug. 12 No Practice
  • Sunday, Aug. 13 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs at Saints 12:00 p.m. CT
  • Monday, Aug. 14 No Practice
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Defensive Backs
  • Wednesday, Aug. 16 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Autographs: Offensive/Defensive Line
  • Thursday, Aug. 17 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA – Final Camp Practice

Tickets can be reserved online through the Kansas City Chiefs website. Fans can also pay for parking online.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight on KCTV5 for ongoing Chiefs Training Camp coverage on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m.

