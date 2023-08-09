WATCH: Law enforcement provides update on fatal Fairway officer shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a Sunday shooting that claimed the life of Fairway Police Department Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

Oswald was 29 years old and had been a four-year member of the Fairway Police Department.

He also spent just over three years with the Buckner Police Department.

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug.6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers was struck.

Ofc. Oswald was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

Officers also reported that one of the car theft suspects, 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was shot and declared dead.

Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

