Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Superfan known as ‘ChiefsAHolic’ waives preliminary hearing

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was released on bail Wednesday after a December armed...
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was released on bail Wednesday after a December armed robbery of a Tulsa, Oklahoma bank.(Tulsa County Jail)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as ‘ChiefsAHolic’ waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Xaviar Babudar, 29, made his second appearance in a Kansas City federal courtroom Wednesday afternoon. During the hearing, Babudar fired his public defender and was assigned a new one. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Babudar was arrested in California last month for bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines after alleged robberies across the Midwest.

After initial charges of a bank robbery in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, in December 2022 in Tulsa, he was released on bond in February 2023. One month later, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution for four months until authorities located him in Sacramento, California.

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs cornerback charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs

Babudar’s affidavit alleges he stole $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, which he later transferred to Missouri. Investigators say he entered the bank with a ski mask and gave the bank teller a note indicating he had a firearm.

The affidavit also alleges the Chiefs fan purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions and allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Latest News

Lahaina town
Maui’s mayor: 6 confirmed deaths in raging wildfires, hundreds of homes feared destroyed
The Missouri Lottery gave more than $27 million to public schools.
Missouri Lottery provides more than $27 million to state’s public schools
Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing in the Missouri River at Ponca State...
Missouri’s MR340 raising money for nonprofits after race ended early
Law enforcement provides update on fatal Fairway officer shooting
Law enforcement provides update on fatal Fairway officer shooting