Strong storms for the morning rush with more possible later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two areas of low pressure are moving through the central plains. One is associated to the panhandle of Oklahoma and Texas while the other is in north central Nebraska. Both continue to track east and north east. Low pressure to the south has a warm front, extending eastward through Oklahoma, and deepens into Louisiana in the Mississippi River Valley. With a southerly flow that continues to pump warm, moist air in from the gulf coast, severe storm activity is possible.

Most of our storm activity will develop due to what we call diurnal heating, which is the release of heat that has been trapped at the surface since yesterday afternoon as it was absorbed during the peak heat of the day. The more warmth released into the atmosphere, the better chances we will develop widespread storm activity, and the better threat for more severe weather.

Currently the timing for the most impactful storms is mid this morning just in time for the rush-hour. Damaging wind is the most concerning weather impact however, hail, development, and even rotation of the storms cannot be ruled out today. Please keep it here to KCTV5 for the latest updates on the storms before they impact you and as they impact you. This is also a good idea to grab our free KCTV5 weather app from the App Store. it is a vital tool that will lead you in tracking the storms and giving you the latest information on severe weather impacts to your area.

Once the storms pass, there are still isolated threats for strong storms cells throughout the afternoon. This is why we’re going to continue with a weather alert throughout the day. Temperatures are expected within the middle and upper 70s after the cooling rain and the northerly flow takes over after the main line. Will rebound temperatures to the lower 80s with partly sunny skies Thursday but by Friday night we’re back into a storm threat and another marginal risk for severe weather that impacts the metro and north. Once again, damaging wind will be the most concerning storm impact but hail development is not far behind.

We may have one more round of strong storms Sunday afternoon as temperatures hovered near seasonal within the middle and upper 80s. A dryer pattern seems to take hold of the region as high pressure develops Monday through next week and temperatures remain seasonable for the end of summer.

