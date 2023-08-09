Aging & Style
Slew of burglaries reported in rural Platte County

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A slew of rural residential burglaries has the Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Office on high alert.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that within the past few days they’ve seen a “drastic increase” in burglaries of that type, with burglars focusing more on outbuildings or vehicles on properties.

Between Platte County and areas of southern Buchanan County, there have been approximately 20 burglaries reported. Most of them, the Sheriff’s Office said, have been in the areas of MO V Highway, North of H Highway to just east of Dearborn, Missouri.

Burglaries have been reported north of the area all the way up to the South end of St. Joseph in Buchanan County.

“Please remember to lock your outbuildings, vehicles and houses and continue to check these areas regularly,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately. If you have surveillance video that contains any suspicious activity, please report that as well, no matter how little it may be.”

Any non-emergency tips can be reported to 816-858-3521. Any burglaries in progress should be reported to the emergency 911 line.

