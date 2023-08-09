Shooting at 59th and Paseo leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting Monday night in the area of 59th Street and Paseo left one person dead.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said officers found an unresponsive adult male at the scene after they were dispatched to the area at about 11:40 p.m.

Officers began rendering aid to the victim until EMS arrived and took over treatment. KCPD said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

KCPD said detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.