Price Chopper collecting donations for fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald, a four-year veteran of the department, tragically died Monday night after he was shot in the line of duty.

In the wake of his death, other police departments, community members and businesses are rallying behind Oswald’s wife and children.

Now, grocery store Price Chopper is doing their part to help by collecting donations in all of their 52 Kansas City area stores from Aug. 9 to Aug. 22.

A spokesperson with the grocery store said 100% of all donations will go to Oswald’s family.

“On behalf of the entire Price Chopper family, we’d like to offer our condolences to the Oswald family,” said Casie Broker, the chief marketing officer at Price Chopper. “We’re so grateful to those who serve to protect our community.”

