Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail this week.
Records show he was released within hours of being arrested after posting a $30,000 bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs is facing several charges after he was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and firearms, as well as illegal drugs earlier this week.

Bashaud Breeland, a cornerback who has played eight seasons in the NFL, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday, records revealed.

Jail records show is facing a list of charges, including the following offenses:

  • Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • Altering serial numbers
  • Altering a title
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

A police report associated with his arrest revealed he was in possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, multiple guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

Police seized the vehicle and weapons along with more than five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along North Graham Street on Monday afternoon.

Records show he was released within hours of being arrested after posting a $30,000 bond.

Breeland is a native of Allendale, S.C., and played college football at Clemson before being drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

In 2018, Breeland agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers, but later had the deal nullified shortly after due to a failed physical, reports said. He never played for Carolina.

He has not played in the NFL since 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. He remains a free agent.

Across his eight seasons in the league, Breeland recorded 439 tackles and 16 interceptions.

Also Read: Panthers sign Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston to one-year deal

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

Latest News

First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed violent crime over the Memorial Day weekend on May 31, 2023.
Kansas City mayor’s new gun control plans gain support
Betty Rae's Ice Cream is opening a new store in Olathe.
Here’s the scoop: new Betty Rae’s location coming to Olathe
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Heavy downpours caused flooding near 65th and Kaw in Kansas City, Kansas...
Kansas City, Kansas, downpour leads to flooding, water rescue
Robert Pace
KC Crime Stoppers: Robert Pace