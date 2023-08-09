NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail this week.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs is facing several charges after he was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and firearms, as well as illegal drugs earlier this week.
Bashaud Breeland, a cornerback who has played eight seasons in the NFL, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday, records revealed.
Jail records show is facing a list of charges, including the following offenses:
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Altering serial numbers
- Altering a title
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of a stolen firearm
A police report associated with his arrest revealed he was in possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, multiple guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.
Police seized the vehicle and weapons along with more than five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along North Graham Street on Monday afternoon.
Records show he was released within hours of being arrested after posting a $30,000 bond.
Breeland is a native of Allendale, S.C., and played college football at Clemson before being drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.
In 2018, Breeland agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers, but later had the deal nullified shortly after due to a failed physical, reports said. He never played for Carolina.
He has not played in the NFL since 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. He remains a free agent.
Across his eight seasons in the league, Breeland recorded 439 tackles and 16 interceptions.
Also Read: Panthers sign Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston to one-year deal
Watch continuous live news coverage below:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.