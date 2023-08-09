Motorcyclist run over, dragged by SUV in late night collision

Aging & Style
The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and landed directly in the path of the Ford.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is reportedly in “very critical condition” after a crash that took place late Monday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, a white Ford Edge was driving west on 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, when it began to make a left turn into the southbound lane of SW Trafficway. As it turned, a motorcyclist on an orange Honda CVR 300 was driving east on 39th Street and hit the front right corner of the Ford.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and landed directly in the path of the Ford. The motorcyclist was then pinned underneath the car and dragged an unknown distance.

Officers responded to the scene of the incident and the motorcyclist, who is still unidentified, was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford suffered no injuries.

