Motorcyclist dies in Tuesday night crash on Barry Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated one person died Tuesday night after they were involved in a crash on Barry Road.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that a black Lexus GS300 had left a private driveway and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Barry Road.

Police reported that just before 10 p.m., a Honda CVR 600 RS motorcycle was driving westbound on Barry Road, and the vehicles collided.

The collision took place near the intersection of Barry Road and North Marston Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; the Lexus driver was not injured.

Officers have not yet stated whether any arrests would be made.

