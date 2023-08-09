Aging & Style
Missouri’s MR340 raising money for nonprofits after race ended early

Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing in the Missouri River at Ponca State Park.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular river race across Missouri ended early because of weather and safety concerns.

Organizers said rising water, increased driftwood, and storms prevented racers from completing the final 100 miles of the race.

Now the participants are raising money to help the nonprofits that normally benefit from the event. The nonprofits normally serve food and provide other services during the Missouri American Water MR340.

Organizers of the MR340 created a gratitude fund to support the organizations that normally help them.

The nonprofits who will benefit from any online donations are:

  • Jefferson City Boy Scout Troop #10
  • Chamois High School Future Business Leaders of America (newly added!)
  • Hermann Boy Scout Troop #116
  • Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fund can do so online at RiverRelief.org.

Organizers say they are already planning for next year’s race.

