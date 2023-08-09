Aging & Style
Missouri special election results in Jackson, Clay counties

FILE (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A proposed tax increase for the school district in Clay County was voted down Tuesday night, as Clay and Jackson County held special elections.

A special election vote for Reorganized School District R-1 in Clay County, Missouri, would have -- if approved -- adjusted the operating levy of the District by $0.45 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Find out the results for each election below:

Kearney District Question:

Vote typeVotesPercentage
Yes1,15037.95%
No1,88062.05%

Clay County had 14,514 registered voters, but with 100 percent of precincts reporting only 3,033 ballots were cast.

Village of River Bend Question 1:

Vote typeVotesPercentage
Yes4100%
No00%

Village of River Bend Question 2:

Vote typeVotesPercentage
Yes4100%
No0 0%

Village of River Bend Question 3:

Vote typeVotesPercentage
Yes4100%
No00%

City of Greenwood Question:

Vote typeVotesPercentage
Yes15168.33%
No7031.67%

Independence School District Question:

Vote typeVotesPercentage
Yes3,47770.14%
No1,48029.86%

