Missouri special election results in Jackson, Clay counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A proposed tax increase for the school district in Clay County was voted down Tuesday night, as Clay and Jackson County held special elections.

A special election vote for Reorganized School District R-1 in Clay County, Missouri, would have -- if approved -- adjusted the operating levy of the District by $0.45 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Find out the results for each election below:

Kearney District Question:

Vote type Votes Percentage Yes 1,150 37.95% No 1,880 62.05%

Clay County had 14,514 registered voters, but with 100 percent of precincts reporting only 3,033 ballots were cast.

Village of River Bend Question 1:

Vote type Votes Percentage Yes 4 100% No 0 0%

Village of River Bend Question 2:

Vote type Votes Percentage Yes 4 100% No 0 0%

Village of River Bend Question 3:

Vote type Votes Percentage Yes 4 100% No 0 0%

City of Greenwood Question:

Vote type Votes Percentage Yes 151 68.33% No 70 31.67%

Independence School District Question:

Vote type Votes Percentage Yes 3,477 70.14% No 1,480 29.86%

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.