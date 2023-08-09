Missouri special election results in Jackson, Clay counties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A proposed tax increase for the school district in Clay County was voted down Tuesday night, as Clay and Jackson County held special elections.
A special election vote for Reorganized School District R-1 in Clay County, Missouri, would have -- if approved -- adjusted the operating levy of the District by $0.45 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Find out the results for each election below:
Kearney District Question:
|Vote type
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|1,150
|37.95%
|No
|1,880
|62.05%
Clay County had 14,514 registered voters, but with 100 percent of precincts reporting only 3,033 ballots were cast.
Village of River Bend Question 1:
|Vote type
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|4
|100%
|No
|0
|0%
Village of River Bend Question 2:
|Vote type
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|4
|100%
|No
|0
|0%
Village of River Bend Question 3:
|Vote type
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|4
|100%
|No
|0
|0%
City of Greenwood Question:
|Vote type
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|151
|68.33%
|No
|70
|31.67%
Independence School District Question:
|Vote type
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|3,477
|70.14%
|No
|1,480
|29.86%
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.