Missouri Lottery provides more than $27 million to state’s public schools

By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Profits from the Missouri Lottery, which gave out multiple billion-dollar jackpot prizes, gave more than $27 million to Missouri public schools.

Though public education is the lottery’s official beneficiary, it also provided more than $10.5 million in prizes to Missouri players and an additional $3.9 million to businesses across the state.

“It’s always great news when we can provide increased proceeds for Missouri education, and large jackpot runs certainly help us do that” Lester Elder, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, said. “Our retailers and players enjoyed it, too, so it’s definitely a win-win for us.”

Two lottery players have already won jackpot prizes of $1.08 billion and $1.602 billion, the highest jackpot for Mega Millions ever.

Winners have 180 days left to claim their prizes. Prizes of more than $600 must be claimed by appointment at any of the four offices in major Missouri cities: Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis or Springfield.

