Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Make-A-Wish helps young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day

Make-A-Wish helped a young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Make-A-Wish helped a young boy join the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

WTOC reports that Mark Lane, 10, made the trip to Georgia from Massachusetts to live out his dream of becoming a Savannah Banana.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip possible for Mark and his family.

Mark reportedly has a rare seizure disorder and is among just a handful of people in the world diagnosed with it.

His mother says he can have up to 300 seizures a day and there are no approved treatments for the condition by the Food and Drug Administration.

But Mark loves his sports. His mother said it allows him to cope with his disorder while also gaining a catchy nickname.

“He likes soccer and baseball and he has a nickname of Swaggy,” the boy’s mother said. “People just started calling him Swaggy and it stuck. He always wears his sunglasses.”

As part of the festivities, Mark got a chance to participate in media day and take part in a Savanah Bananas game as a fellow team member.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer

Latest News

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Jackson County resident Tim Bullock gave up on fighting his assessment after it increased by...
Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment
FILE (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Missouri special election results in Jackson, Clay counties
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion